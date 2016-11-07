A Year of Lil Wayne: “God Bless Amerika”

Day 49: “God Bless Amerika” – I Am Not a Human Being 2 , 2013

When I started this project, I had no idea how much time I’d spend talking about I Am Not a Human Being 2, which I considered probably the least essential Lil Wayne album. But lo and behold, it keeps finding a way to be relevant. As Wayne continues to be rap’s apolitical punching bag​—the latest is TI expressing his disappointment in Wayne​ for his Black Lives Matter comments​—and the election season reaches its final hours, I’ve been digging for more political Wayne songs. And, sure enough, right here on I Am Not a Human Being 2 ​we’ve got Wayne talking about “my country ’tis of thee / sweet land of kill em all and let em die” and a place that is “military minded / lost and can’t find it / the stars on the flag are never shining,” with a shot of police in riot gear in the video to drive home what it is he’s saying.

That’s about as deep as it gets—by the next verse Wayne is talking about getting a cavity from oral sex, and the whole thing sounds like he is stoned out of his gourd—but, hey, if a picture of Wayne in front of an American flag is what it takes to remind you that there’s an election tomorrow and you should vote, I will gladly post about whatever Wayne video gives us an image of him in front of an American flag. To reiterate, the election is tomorrow, and you can find your polling place here.

Wayne may not lay out the most coherent argument here, but the images of poverty and the reminders of militarized police should be enough of a reminder that your vote does impact whether or not our country will be led by an unhinged fascist reality TV star with a selfish interest in destroying the economy and depriving American citizens of their constitutional rights because of their religion. But don’t take my word for it. As Wayne says, “the end of time is like an hour away.” Don’t let it come and go vote!

