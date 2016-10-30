A Year of Lil Wayne: “I’m A Monster (Eat You Alive)”

​

Day 41: “I’m a Monster (Eat You Alive)” feat. Shanell – The Drought Is Over 6 (The Reincarnation), 2008

Tomorrow is Halloween, so, to get in the spirit of things, here’s some spoooOooOoky Lil Wayne music, about being a monster. It also has a pretty damn scary cover—scary for Wayne, too, because it was part of a series of leaks from The Empire that basically scuttled the original tracklist of Tha Carter III but which came to be seen as a definitive part of Wayne’s mixtape run, unofficial though they were. But if you want to round out your winged demon costume for tomorrow, here’s some inspiration.

The song focuses on one of Wayne’s favorite themes, eating other rappers, and it has a good example of Wayne experimenting with melody—catching a tune that reminds me a lot of Makonnen on “Second Chance,” incidentally. It’s simple but entertaining, and it will go great on your haunted house playlist. BooOOooOoooOooo happy Halloween!

​​Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter​.