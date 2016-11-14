A Year of Lil Wayne: “Life”

Day 56: “Life” – Da Drought , 2004

What is life? What are we doing here? Is it all just a giant scam? I’m not sure any of us have the answers, although Lil Wayne would like to amend 50 Cent, at this time the biggest rapper in the world: “This is my life, my life, my life, but the sunshine’s not gone,” he sings. Soon, he poses the big questions on the hook: “Life, I wonder, will it take me under? I don’t know, I don’t know / Life, I wonder, will it take me under? But I know I won’t go.”

What is life? What does it mean? Still the answers aren’t clear, but Wayne’s life, at least, involves making some good quips about selling crack: He’s “more like Em ’cause I got that raw in a white wrapper” and he’s “a graduate in mathematics / I got witnesses, ask the local crack addicts.” Those are great lines. If life is about rapping smart shit, Wayne’s got it on lock.

But what is life? What does it mean? There are no easy answers, but here’s a song about it.

