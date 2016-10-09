A Year of Lil Wayne: “Motivation”

Day 20: “Motivation” – The Dedication, 2005

I’m in France right now, and traditionally stores here are closed on Sundays. But more and more places are staying open, which is fortunate because I had to go buy some shoes today. For some Sunday motivation for your own shoe shopping, here’s Wayne’s “Motivation,” with a mean line about sneakers: “Head full of holes and your blood on my sneaks / like these are 650 your blood too cheap.” Don’t let anyone say shit about your shoes, have a blessed day, and listen to Lil Wayne. Remember: “It’s magic whenever I hear the beat.”

