A Year of Lil Wayne: “No Worries”

Day 43: “No Worries” feat. Detail – I Am Not a Human Being 2, 2012

During the darkest period of Lil Wayne’s career, when his interest in rapping seemed at an all-time low, there seemed to be only one thing that sustained him musically: coming up with new metaphors for performing oral sex. This album cemented Wayne’s reputation for rapping about his money, bowel movements, and cunnilingus like the topics were an endless game of increasingly humorless Mad Libs. There are some truly cringeworthy lines in this song—”if she make this dick hard, she woke up a sleeping giant” or “smoke so much that Smokey the Bear have to bear with us,” for instance.

Nonetheless, this song, which I remember as being better than it is, is nonetheless one of the highlights of that era, mainly thanks to Detail, who understands Wayne’s pop strengths and writes toward them (also: Detail loves shrooms, apparently. That’s a good, um, detail.). And there are, as always, a few redeeming bars. “I would talk about my dick, but man that shit would be a long story” is a clever closer, and “your bitch speak in tongues every time we speak in private” is a remarkably inventive riff on the classic trope of fucking your bitch. Also, this hook is unforgettable, a good little tune to have pop into your head when you’re getting a little stressed out about, well, whatever. Suddenly, not only do you have your worries float away, but you also have, uh, stress relief on the brain, so to speak.

Our discussion of Lil Wayne’s interest in giving head is just getting started for the week—by the end of the next three days you’re going to be convinced Wayne is a sort of feminist icon—but this is a good jumping off point: There’s something to be said for the fact that the most energized Wayne sounded during this whole period of his career was when he came up for air at the end of his verse here to shout, “I put that pussy in my face I ain’t got no worries!”