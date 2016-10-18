A Year of Lil Wayne: “Over Here”

Day 29: “Over Here” feat. Boo – The Dedication, 2005

Yes, Boo as in Boo & Gotti was briefly, as a solo artist, part of Young Money. It’s a shame he disappeared from the roster (no idea what happened; impossible to Google; if you know find me on Twitter)—one can only imagine the “Bedrock” verse he would have had, keeping in the mood of that song’s punchlines by talking about ghosts—but at least we have him rapping about shampoo bullets hitting heads and shoulders. That’s a good line.

And then there’s this nice little flow from Wayne to kick things off: “cut the ho / only if she can cut the coke / let’s fucking go, it’s Hollygrove.” For the most part this is pretty boilerplate, hype, Dedication-era Wayne. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Let’s fucking go, it’s Hollygrove.

