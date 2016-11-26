A Year of Lil Wayne: “South Muzik”

Day 68: “South Muzik” – Dedication 2 , 2006

This morning, I went to get a chicken biscuit from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, institution Sunrise Biscuits, the best biscuit spot probably in the entire world. It’s different listening to rap music in the South, where there’s none of the big city glamor or chaos of New York or LA and your experience with the music is largely tied to driving through the countryside. It’s no wonder that southern producers developed a different sound; the worn-in post-soul smoothness of Pimp C or Organized Noize fits this environment way better than sped-up soul or boom-bap or even sunny G-funk. So anyway, in that spirit, here is Wayne rapping over Organized Noize in a song that is literally called “South Muzik,” shouting out Master P and describing his country girl. It’s a simple but fun track: Wayne opens each verse with the same riff of “My name is Wayne, and…,” which offers a nice chance for him to play around a bit. My personal favorite is the very opening of “… and I came to party / my watch an Icee and my chain a Frostee.” This is ideal southern driving music, not least because it gives you the perfect line to set that mood at the very end: “I ride fly, look out the window you saw space.” It’s spaceships on East Franklin out here in NC. Time to go for a drive.

