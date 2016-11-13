A Year of Lil Wayne: “You Got Jokes”

​Day 55: “You Got Jokes” – Da Drought , 2004

There’s something calming about listening to songs that just feel like batting practice for Wayne, where he’s just playing around with internal rhymes and making punchlines about Yao Ming (seriously, there are like five of them on Da Drought, including here, where he raps, “I got a tall Chinese ho / she look like Yao Ming in a thong / but she let me cook them things in her home”). Some good lines in this song include:

– “24s on that thing all chrome / plenty hos say my thing all long”

– “Look around I supply all the stuff you on / look around I could buy all the stuff you own”

– “I got chips, bitch, my dick got a funyun taste”

– “God is beautiful / the lord is good / and nuns are great / but the boy hotter than hell”

As Wayne says, if you think you’re hotter than him, you got jokes. This is just practice.

