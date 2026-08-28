A Young Kendrick Lamar Fan Just Got the Best Birthday Ever Following Harrowing Tragedy

Kendrick Lamar just gave one of his biggest young fans the birthday party of a lifetime. Seven-year-old Romell Frazier Jr. lost both of his arms after a vicious attack from two pit bulls in Detroit. His mother, Preshauna Jones, recalled the several surgeries and months of rehab her son had to endure. Still, the courageous child has maintained a positive demeanor throughout the trials and tribulations. However, he did have one special wish: he wanted to meet his favorite rapper at his birthday party.

Naturally, he was inspired by the story to reach out personally to the young Frazier. “I’m glad you reached out. I’m glad I got to talk to you,” Kendrick Lamar told Romell Frazier Jr., “You continue to be great, continue to keep that smile on your face. You’re giving us a whole lot of inspiration with how strong you are.”

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Additionally, Lamar said he was happy to see him with a strong family unit in his corner. “It goes to show how great of a parent you are and the household you got for him,” he told Preshauna Jones. “He had that smile on him, and he’s just pushing, and he’s showing that strength.”

But it didn’t end with a simple phone call. He made sure to keep his promise to make his devoted fan’s birthday special.

Kendrick Lamar Gives Young Fan The Birthday Celebration of a Lifetime

Footage has surfaced of the Compton MC keeping his promise to Romell Frazier Jr.. In the video, he’s seen blowing out a candle, while Lamar grins and cheers him on.

Additionally, one Delta employee shared how gracious he was to meet Frazier and his family after Kendrick Lamar booked their flights.

“Thanks to @kendricklamar —for his kindness and generosity, and for being Romell’s favorite rapper—Romell and his entire family were flown out to Los Angeles for their very first visit,” he wrote on Instagram. “Somehow, I was lucky enough to have them all as my special guests and spend a little time with this beautiful family. Again, thank you, Kendrick, for your loving heart and for making a difference in people’s lives.”

In typical Kendrick Lamar fashion, he’s been silent otherwise. However, he did recently feature on producer Dahi’s new album Black Boy (Alternative), which released on August 28th. He joined Amber Mark on “How to Pray”, marking his first feature since he collaborated with Baby Keem on “Good Flirts“.

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(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)