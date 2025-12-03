A24 Film ‘Mother Mary’ to Feature Original Songs by Charli XCX and FKA Twigs

A new trailer for the upcoming A24 film Mother Mary has been released, and the soundtrack notably features two of the biggest pop stars of the decade. And rightfully so, with Anne Hathaway portraying a long-time pop sensation.

The film follows Hathaway as Mother Mary, who reunites with her former stylist and costume designer, Sam Anselm. Michaela Coel, known for the award-winning series Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You, plays Anselm. Centering around their tense psychosexual relationship, with pop music and fashion design as a backdrop, the psychological drama-thriller also stars Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Atheena Frizzell, Isaura Barbé-Brown, and more. FKA Twigs also has an acting role in the film.

The music, meanwhile, is composed by Daniel Hart, who has scored Pete’s Dragon and The Green Knight, both of which were directed by David Lowery, who wrote and is directing Mother Mary. Hart has scored all of Lowery’s films since his 2009 feature St. Nick.

Alongside Hart, pop music pillars Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and Jack Antonoff are providing original songs. Mother Mary is set to release in April 2026.

Charli XCX Is Expanding Further Into the World of Film Soundtracks

After the whirlwind of Brat Summer, Charli XCX has often shared that she wants to go in a different direction. True to her word, she’s branched out from club-ready bangers into Hollywood film soundtracks.

Previously, Charli shared the first single from the new Wuthering Heights soundtrack, which releases on February 14. The glitchy, ominous track, “House”, features John Cale of Velvet Underground fame reciting a spoken-word segment that culminates in an explosive, repeating verse. A music video dropped as well, with Cale wandering through an eerie house while Charli languishes in bed, on the floor, and draped across a piano. The imagery is simultaneously sparse and rich, bursting with symbolism and excess within a singular, maudlin color palette.

The second single, “Chains of Love”, dropped shortly after. Writing about the potential of Wuthering Heights, Charli XCX shared what the story inspired in her when writing “House”. Additionally, she reflected on her need to make something separate from Brat.

“When I think of Wuthering Heights, I think of many things,” she said in a statement. “I think of passion and pain; I think of England. I think of the Moors, I think of the mud and the cold; I think of determination and grit.”

Mother Mary also isn’t the first time she’s worked with A24. The production company is behind her film The Moment, a mockumentary-style feature that emerged from the Brat tour experience.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures