Aaliyah’s Family in Turmoil Over Shocking New Plane Crash Accusations 25 Years After Her Death

It has been 25 years since Aaliyah’s life was tragically cut short in a fatal plane crash. Now, the late singer’s family is in turmoil over some shocking accusations that her uncle, Barry Hankerson, is hurling at his own son, Jomo Hankerson, Aaliyah’s cousin.

Per a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Jomo is suing Barry and his record label Blackground Records. Notably, Barry was Aaliyah’s longtime manager. The documents reveal that Barry alleges Jomo was hired to coordinate Aaliyah’s travel during her 2001 trip to the Bahamas to film a music video.

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Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she died

That trip, sadly, ended in a plane crash that claimed Aaliyah’s life, as well as the lives of eight others on board. Barry says that Jomo “failed in his responsibility” to make travel plans. This resulted in Aaliyah taking the private flight that crashed shortly after taking off from Marsh Harbour Airport on the Abaco Islands.

Barry believes the crash “may have been avoided had [Jomo] followed through on his compensated task of travel coordination.” He adds that, after the tragedy, he and his son’s relationship was forever altered.

The plane crash accusations are not the only claims coming out in this lawsuit

Notably, Jomo has counterclaims unrelated to the plane crash. He’s accused his father of breaching a settlement over music rights. Specifically, he cites Aaliyah’s recording masters and music publishing copyrights. Not just her, though, but also for artists such as DMX, Toni Braxton, and Timbaland.

Jomo claims that, per an alleged settlement deal, he’s owed 12% of the money Barry made from the aforementioned music assets. However, he says that his dad used Blackground Records to hide the money. Jomo also alleges Barry used the label to “manufacture expenses that have nothing to do with the music assets, all for the purpose of pressuring [Jomo] into accepting less than what he is owed.” Jomo is seeking over $1.2 million in damages.

In response, Barry has said that the settlement in question was executed under fraud. Therefore, Jomo would not be entitled to any of it. He’s also alleged that his son has previously threatened vindictive action over the settlement money claims. Barry said that Jomo warned he would release unreleased Aaliyah music if his demands for financial compensation were not met.

Both men have denied all claims of wrongdoing. The case is currently ongoing.

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