A$AP Ferg and Missy Elliott Drop Motivational Banger of the Year with “Strive”

What in the everlasting fuck is going on with ASAP Ferg this year? “New Level” was a solid if not safe trap banger but this new track courtesy of Stereogum, “Strive” featuring Missy Elliot is a totally different beast. Produced by DJ Mustard—who has seemingly decided to sub in his signature “hey, hey, hey” and hand-claps with everything 90s house music—and Stelios, the song is undoubtedly the best motivational banger of 2016.

Look no further than lyrics like ” So get off your ass/ And create your life” and “Because you’re missing opportunities. I know you rich in opportunities” to understand that Ferg wants the best for you with the best music possible. New album Always Strive And Prosper drops April 22. Let’s all get our lives in order before then.

Jabbari Weekes is the Noisey Canada Editor. Follow him on Twitter.