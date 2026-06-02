A$AP Rocky Claps Back at Haters of His New Experimental Album: ‘Just Shut the F**k Up’

A$AP Rocky has never been afraid to go a little left of center. With the charisma he possesses as a rapper, it would be easy to make a bunch of mainstream hits. But learning from his close friend and mentor A$AP Yams early taught him that he could combine his cool with weirder ideas. He could channel his inner Tame Impala on songs like “Sundress” or go a bit desolate and avant-garde like Dean Blunt.

Still, that doesn’t mean he won’t get his share of haters either. Rocky’s advice? Just take the music in and be open-minded. In a conversation with the newly relaunched VIBE Magazine, A$AP Rocky talked about fan reactions to his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb. In particular, he noted how people weren’t fully appreciating an alt-rock record like “Punk Rocky”.

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But how come? The way Rocky sees it, fans are all too accustomed to a singular sound on albums. But if anything, that should be more reason to appreciate what he brought on Don’t Be Dumb. “They still sleep on it. I had to throw them off,” he says. “The whole album ain’t ‘Punk Rocky’, the whole album ain’t ‘Helicopter’. The whole album ain’t just one kind of sound. Just play it, sit down, enjoy it, and shut the f**k up,” Rocky told the publication.

A$AP Rocky Talks About Fans Sleeping on Songs like ‘Punk Rocky’

Ultimately, these urges to go off the beaten path all hinge on his instincts. Elsewhere in the profile, Rocky admitted that something totally new will likely pull him the older he gets. Rather than getting complacent with his ideas, age only fuels him further.

“I don’t know what I’m going to be doing in 10 years,” A$AP Rocky said. “Hopefully, knowing me, more than likely it’s still going to be music. I don’t know what that’s going to look like, what that’s going to sound like, what my vibe is going to be, but it’s not going to be what I’m on today.”

The one thing we know for sure is that he’ll still act too. In a November 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, A$AP Rocky expressed a deep desire to be a ‘Renaissance man’ within the arts, and film adds to that. “I’ve always had a desire, this innate passion for doing these acting roles. I’m at a place where anytime I’m around an OG, I just soak in game. I would love to be silver and that wise one day myself. And still be handsome.”