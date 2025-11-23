A$AP Rocky Continues to Tease 'Don't Be Dumb' Album With Hilarious Camp Flog Gnaw Merch

A$AP Rocky is just trolling his fans at this point. It’s been seven years since his last full-length project, Testing, in 2018. Ever since, there have been loose singles and scattered previews all over the internet. But there’s never been a definitive answer: when are we going to hear this album he’s been talking about, Don’t Be Dumb? Evidently, Rocky is having a bit of fun toying with his antsy fans pestering him for updates.

Ahead of his performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, A$AP Rocky provided some merch for the big festival. For $150, you get a black zip-up hoodie with “ALBUM NEVER DROPPING” written in distressed lettering. Additionally, he has his label printed out in red lettering across his sleeves. At a hefty price, you can be soberingly reminded that he’s going to drop Don’t Be Dumb whenever he feels like it.

The reactions vary from hysterical laughter to weariness from being trolled to death by A$AP Rocky. One person in the replies references the classic SpongeBob episode “The Great Snail Race.” “It’s okay, Rocky. You go when you feel like it,” Patrick Star says in the gif. Meanwhile, another fan seems a bit burnt by being teased by the Harlem rapper. “Artists don’t owe fans anything, but mocking them is lame asl,” they tweet.

A$AP Rocky Swears He’s Still Dropping Album Despite Trolling

For what it’s worth, Rocky says he’s finished with Don’t Be Dumb. Currently, it’s just all the minutiae of mixing, mastering, and little details in between. Back in February, he told GQ that he’s ready to get his long-awaited album out into the universe. Moreover, he understands his fans for being tired of waiting and doesn’t want to talk about it too much until it’s actually done.

“People are tired of hearing about updates about the album,” A$AP Rocky says. “They’re just ready to get this shit, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some shit just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new shit in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse. “The album’s done. I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do and I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-a** f***ing time.”

The most recent update is from Vanity Fair, where A$AP Rocky tells actors Callum Turner, LaKeith Stanfield, Glen Powell, and Jeremy Allen White that Danny Elfman is working on compositions for Don’t Be Dumb. Best known for his work with Tim Burton, Rocky says Elfman is helping with scoring work on the album.