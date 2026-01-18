A$AP Rocky Hits the ‘SNL’ Stage To Perform ‘Punk Rocky’ With Danny Elfman and Thundercat

After eight years with no album, we’re finally seeing A$AP Rocky perform his newly released music. The Don’t Be Dumb era began on the Saturday Night Live stage on a January 17th episode. Hosted by Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things fame, Rocky joined Danny Elfman on the drums and Thundercat on bass in playing “Punk Rocky.” The Harlem bred rapper customizes the microphone into a megaphone and dons his signature braids, accentuated by a mohawk of rollers. Meanwhile, there’s an entourage of people in eclectic costumes rocking out to the Tame Impala influenced track.

The SNL performance has sparked myriads of reactions, from high praise to those aghast by “Punk Rocky.” For instance, one reply enthusiastically lauds A$AP Rocky for his ability to try out different styles. “Flacko is a rockstar man,” they comment. “His aesthetic transcended his hip-hop. What an artist.” Meanwhile, another person said Drake’s line about Rocky on “Family Matters is aging “like fine wine.” “Even when you do drop, they gon’ say you should’ve modeled ’cause it’s mid again,” Drake rapped on the song.

A$AP Rocky performs 'Punk Rocky' on SNL with Danny Elfman & Thundercat 🔥pic.twitter.com/ewn5MdhI3n — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 18, 2026

The Drake references online come as a result of Rocky supposedly dissing him on “Stole Ya Flow” from the new album. There, he rapped, “First you stole my flow; so I stole yo’ b***h. N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don’t body shame. Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game.”

Despite the references, the rapper/actor avoided saying names. “I think we all know,” A$AP Rocky said on the New York Times’ Popcast. “I just started seeing people who started out as friends and then became foes. It seemed like they were unhappy for you and, you know, started sending shots. And I think that is what led to any of our misunderstandings, or whatever the case is.”

Regardless of all the drama, A$AP Rocky is keeping extremely busy. Beyond home life with Rihanna and their kids and his new album, he’s been busy with acting. In 2025, he made his mark in film as the lead antagonist in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. Moreover, he had a strong supporting role in the indie Mary Bronstein film If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You.

Rocky has no plans on slowing down either. “I’m a Renaissance man,” he told Vanity Fair in November. “I’ve always had a desire, this innate passion for doing these acting roles. I’m at a place where anytime I’m around an OG, I just soak in game. I would love to be silver and that wise one day myself. And still be handsome.”