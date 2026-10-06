A$AP Rocky Is Putting One Student Through Four Years of Music School for Free

If you want to learn about music courtesy of Roc Nation, A$AP Rocky might have you covered. In a report from Billboard, the Harlem MC is covering one freshman’s entire tuition to earn a degree at LIU Brooklyn’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment. Applications for the fall 2027 semester are currently open until December 15. Out of all the applicants, Rocky will cover all four years of the scholarship for one special person.

It’s not clear how he’ll pick a random student from the applicants. However, he is particularly jazzed about helping someone realize their dreams through school. In a statement to the publication, he said he just wants to pass that opportunity down to a new generation.

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“I’m a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” A$AP Rocky said. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition, and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”

For anyone who doesn’t get that lucky chance, tuition would cost $32,000. However, 25 percent of freshmen were also eligible for other scholarships. Moreover, based on the 99 percent of students with financial aid, there’s plenty of opportunity for relief.

A$AP Rocky Will Help One Lucky Student by Covering Tuition for 4-year Degree in Music

Rocky wouldn’t be the first person to help cover scholarships at Roc Nation. According to Billboard, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, LaMelo Ball, and engineer and Jay-Z affiliate Young Guru all have aided students in attending the school.

This isn’t the first time A$AP Rocky has been especially generous in helping people in his neighborhood. In a January 2026 interview with Jimmy Fallon, he talked about paying rent for tenants at his grandmother’s old building. But he found bringing cameras to prove it to be particularly corny. Instead, he operated behind the scenes to help the less fortunate in his neighborhood.

“Well, some people might not know much about my early days, my past, and my background. So I grew up in the homeless shelter system,” A$AP Rocky shared. “For me, when I look online and stuff, and I see TikToks of people doing things like donating to homeless people, it’s usually with a camera there. And for me, that’s a little pretentious.”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival