A$AP Rocky Mentor Once Argued Hip-Hop Has Become Too ‘Disposable,’ and Rappers Need to Be Doing This Instead

Hip-hop used to be incredibly unkind to its veteran rappers. Rather than prop them up like in other genres, people called them “washed” and a whole lot of other insults. It was always about what was hot and interesting in the moment, rarely giving grace to artists with lengthy careers. The cycle kept repeating, with new generations waving off the greats who came before. If we weren’t careful, even the lauded big three of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole might’ve been discarded for fresh new faces.
Nowadays, hip-hop is much kinder and more open to older MCs, especially in the streaming era. As long as you maintain a core audience, you could rap forever. But back in the 2010s, it wasn’t this easy. But A$AP Rocky’s mentor and one of the smartest minds in hip-hop, A$AP Yams, was ahead of his time in calling for better treatment of our all-time greats.
Videos by VICE
In a Tumblr post resurfaced on X, Yams noted how rock icons could still sell a world tour. They could release nothing but bad music or treat their fans terribly. They’d still fill seats. Consequently, he called for a renewed change in how we treated our all-timers.