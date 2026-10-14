A$AP Rocky Shares Why He Feels ‘Somewhat Responsible’ for the Current State (and Future) of Hip-Hop

Fans are always having an existential crisis over the state of hip-hop. The mainstream never feels as fresh and lively as it could. But the underground is blooming with so much talent. All fans have to do is get out of their comfort zone and embrace what the future looks like. Despite all the anxieties, one of hip-hop’s biggest artists, A$AP Rocky, isn’t worried in the slightest about its future.

In an interview with Complex, the Harlem MC said he makes it a point to examine what’s happening in the current cultural landscape. Moreover, since he can’t fully control what fans are into, he tries to stay hands-off. However, through his connection to Playboi Carti, he feels some responsibility for the state of hip-hop today.

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“My artist that I birthed is like the godfather of the new contemporary rage-vamp music. And he came from A$AP. He came from AWGE. He is still signed to AWGE,” A$AP Rocky explained.

“At the end of the day, if that’s what hip hop is going and that’s where it’s going, then technically I’m somewhat responsible for whatever it is and whatever it turns into. So I’m more embraceful towards it, even if I don’t get it, even if it’s not for me.”

A$AP Rocky Embraces The Current State of Hip-Hop and Shares Some of His Favorite New Artists

Rocky argued that the best thing about the current state of hip-hop is that he isn’t beholden to any one style. If new artists aren’t scratching that itch, he suggested diving back into the past.

“If I wanted to listen to hip hop in a certain form, I could always go into my favorite artists’ catalogs and go into that time capsule and enjoy it. That’s why stuff like jazz is even prominent or just relevant today to me,” A$AP Rocky added. “That’s why Golden Era Hip Hop is Tribe Called Quest. All these guys, Kanye and Pharrell, all these guys in the R&B. We could just go into their catalogs if nobody’s making something like that.”

As far as what Rocky is into nowadays, he highlighted Laila! and Teezo Touchdown as incredible artists that are “pushing the bar.” Moreover, his favorite albums of the year show that he’s not worried about mainstream hip-hop in the slightest.

“Bruno Mars’ album was lit, bro. F**kin’ Don Toliver album was fire. I f**k with J. Cole and Baby Keem, Ca$ino,” A$AP Rocky shared.

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