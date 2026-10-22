Aaron Carter Estate Reaches Settlement With Walgreens in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

On November 5, 2022, Y2K pop star Aaron Carter died at 34 at his home in Lancaster, California. The singer was found unresponsive in his bathtub by a housekeeper. His death was attributed to a combination of inhaling the compressed-air chemical difluoroethane and ingesting the prescription sedative alprazolam, known as Xanax. Carter’s family claims that he received hydrocodone, oxycodone, and Xanax without medical justification. Specifically, the family has claimed that Walgreens willingly overprescribed the pop star. In May 2026, the family confidentially settled with Amen Clinic and Dr. John Faber. But the suit doesn’t stop there.

Now, in October 2026, Carter’s family has reached a new settlement. This time, it’s with Walgreens and Santa Monica Medical Plaza Pharmacy. Still, a lawsuit remains open against Carter’s former dentist, Dr. Jason Mirabile. In the case against Walgreens and the Santa Monica Pharmacy, the wrongful death suit was filed on behalf of Carter’s toddler son. Princeton Lyric Carter is now four years old, born on November 22, 2021. He was only one when his father was found unresponsive.

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Their estate lawyer, Marc Lazo, released a statement through Rolling Stone. “We are pleased to have reached a mutually agreed-upon resolution with the pharmacy defendants. While the terms of the settlement remain confidential, we are satisfied that the matter has been resolved as to those parties and appreciate the opportunity to bring this matter to a conclusion for the sake of Mr. Carter’s young son.”

Background On The Late Singer

In March 1997, Aaron Carter became an overnight sensation. The kind of stardom that you’d read about in magazines. Carter was only nine years old when he was put on stage in Berlin, Germany, to open for the boy band, the Backstreet Boys. His older brother, Nick Carter, was a member of the iconic Y2K group. It was mostly a joke, a playful stunt, to have the 9-year-old open for the group. Instead, it turned him into a solo pop star overnight. He instantly landed a major recording contract and released a self-titled debut, released in December 1997.

Though his debut was a global hit, in the US, his follow-up album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) became a massive hit in 2000. Well into the 2000s, Carter was one of the most recognizable pop stars in the country. Aside from his music career, Carter expanded into television and Broadway as well and continued to perform until his death in 2022.

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