Aaron Hernandez Hanged Himself in Prison Cell

Less than a week after he was acquitted in a double-homicide trial in Boston, former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell. According to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Souza Baranowski Correctional Center staff found Hernandez hanging early this morning. He was transported to UMass Memorial in Leominster where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, at 4:07 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez “hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window”: pic.twitter.com/Pi2MHnYXXk

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017

Hernandez was serving a life sentence, without the chance for parole, for the shooting death of Odin Lloyd in 2013. According to the Boston Globe, investigators have been searching his cell but have yet to find a suicide note or any other clue that he planned to hang himself. Christopher Fallon, a DOC spokesman, said Hernandez was in the general population unit, and not on suicide watch, because he had not given any indication that he was a risk to himself. Fallon said “If he had made any kind of statement, he would have not been in that unit.”

Videos by VICE

Hernandez’s former team, the New England Patriots, will be visiting the White House this afternoon to celebrate their recent Super Bowl victory. Exactly one week ago today, Hernandez’s four-year-old daughter made a surprise appearance to court as a jury continued to deliberate in the double-murder case.

Update 5:00 p.m.: Some more alleged details are coming out as the investigation of Hernandez’s death continues. It was originally reported that Hernandez was found with “John 3:16” written on his forehead in blood, but it was actually a red marker. There was also a bible opened to that verse laying next to him.

Source: #AaronHernandez found w/”John 3:16″ written in blood on his forehead, open Bible in his cell. More #Fox25 4:30P

— Bob Ward Fox25 (@Bward3) April 19, 2017