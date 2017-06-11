Aaron Judge Blasts Solo Home Run 495ft—the Longest Shot of 2017

Aaron Judge, you stone-cold murderer, you. It’s hard to know where to begin with this man. Judge continued his dismantling of the Orioles today with a solo shot that cleared the bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

The ball screamed its way across a monstrous 495 feet and nearly hit the retired numbers below the scoreboard. It was the longest shot in 2017 so far and if it had been in 2016, it would have been the second-longest home run, right below Giancarlo Stanton’s 504ft homer at Coors Field, which feels like cheating anyway. (Thin air, and all.) And mind you: it’s only June.

Videos by VICE

Just watch this insanity:

Judge accomplished this ridiculous feat just a day after recording the fastest hit homer in the Statcast era at a screaming 121.1 mph:

Don’t hurt’em, son.