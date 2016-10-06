Aaron Lee Tasjan Is “Ready to Die”

​Aaron Lee Tasjan swears he doesn’t make country music, despite the fact that his music has a distinct twang to it. “Indie Folk” is what he calls it, which is fair, as his style invokes the sound of Jakob Dylan’s solo projects, and he toes the line of folk rock and country music very, very well.

Tasjan, whose latest song and video from his upcoming album ​Silver Tears​ we’re premiering today, is the former guitarist of Semi-Precious Weapons, though he left in 2008 to pursue a solo career. Below is his video for “Ready to Die,” a soft bluegrass song about seeing death as the only escape from living a life of sin. Tasjan may not consider it country, but it’s one hell of a country song. Watch it below. ​Silver Tears ​is out October 28. You can preorder it here​.​

Videos by VICE

​​