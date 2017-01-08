Aaron Rodgers Dodges Like 900 Tackles Before Throwing Touchdown Pass

You can split this clip of Aaron Rodgers dodging like 900 tackles in a 45-minute span—and then throwing a touchdown—three ways:

1. Aaron Rodgers is Moses, who can part his way through a sea of people with a wave of his free hand.

2. The Packers offensive line is the one working miracles out there, giving him like five eternities to complete a pass.

3. The Giants defensive line is just trash.

Or you could just take all three options and piece them together in a whole.

Just take a look at Rodgers cutting his way through ample space from another angle:

Even you, lowly reader, could throw a touchdown pass in that amount of time.

Needless to say, the Giants received a solid talking to at halftime.