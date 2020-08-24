Abe Becomes Japan’s Longest-Serving Prime Minister As Hospital Visit Prompts Concern for His Health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the country’s longest-serving prime minister on Monday, August 24, in terms of consecutive days in office.

Abe also returned to the hospital for the second time in a week on Monday, prompting concerns about his health.

The 65-year-old has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. The illness prompted him to resign as prime minister in 2007, but he returned to the post in 2012.

Abe was in the hospital last week for what an aide called “a one-day regular health checkup.”

On Monday, a government official said that Abe’s visit to Keio University Hospital was a follow-up to his visit last week.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier on Monday that Abe has “been the same” every day, dispelling rumors about changes to his health.

Upon leaving the hospital on Monday, Abe told reporters that he took an “additional test,” though he assured the public that he remained fit for office.

“While seeing to my health, I would like to do my best in my work,” he told reporters, thanking those “who have supported me even during very difficult times.”

Abe, who turns 66 next month, became the longest-serving prime minister in Japan after serving 2,799 uninterrupted days, beating a previous record set by his great uncle Eisaku Sato, The Japan Times reported.

A magazine report saying Abe vomited blood in July initially provoked speculation about a deterioration of his health, according to Kyodo News. Government officials have denied the report.