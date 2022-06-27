The Best Picks From Abercrombie’s (V Lit) Sale Section

For those of us who actually survived teen life in the early aughts—which is now aggressively romanticized by TikTokers who were born when Lost was still on the air—we can tell you emphatically that there are some trends that deserved to die and never be exhumed. You will hear us raging against ultra-low-rise jeans, begging you not to revive Ed Hardy worship, and sighing when we see you lugging around tiny, stupid handbags covered in designer logos.

But one brand that has made a not only unexpected, but ultra-impressive, comeback is Abercrombie & Fitch. It may have bullied us all to tears in 2003 (that Netflix doc was… not wrong), but in the last five or so years, it’s made a full turnaround to become an inclusive, chic, and, yes, cool beacon of elevated basics, Tony Soprano-worthy knitwear, internet-beloved denim, and flattering corset tops.

Videos by VICE

And to make matters even better, the already-pretty-affordable brand has a killer sale section, which we regular peruse for deals, deals, deals on all the mens- and womenswear we need to survive every season, including summertime’s warm nights of puffing Dad Grass on rooftops and lazy Saturdays of drinking IPA by the creek. Here are a few of our editors’ picks from Abercrombie’s sale and clearance sections for men and women.

The best picks for men from Abercrombie’s sale section

The men’s sale and clearance sections overfloweth with a parade of retro-polos, breezy button-ups, swim trunks for every pool party vibe (from yacht club to health goth), and crucial layering pieces for when temps go back down, such as this linen shacket and perfect chocolate-brown dupe for that Ryan Reynolds suede jacket everybody wants.

The best picks for women from Abercrombie’s sale section

Meanwhile, for the ladies and femmes, we’ve got comfy matching terrycloth sets, silky tops and dresses, the leather pants we’ve been eyeballing for pants, lace-up tops for flirting at the late-night function, and a perfect puffer that we’ll be picking up now and wearing to pick up our morning matcha when fall comes around.

When it comes to the cool kids, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Let’s just hope that the company’s darker controversies stay firmly in the past, along with ultra-low-rise jeans.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.