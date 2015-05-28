About Damn Time: FIFA 16 To Feature Women’s National Teams

FIFA 96 hit the store shelves in 1995—the same year of the inaugural Women’s World Cup—and yet it has taken two decades for women to be featured in the international video game series. This, of course, is huge for women’s soccer and women’s sports alike. It’s a symbolic measure of progress towards equality and recognition in an industry dominated by men and a franchise that is easily the best-selling sports video game in the world.

The game will feature top female players and teams from twelve different nations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, England, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, and the United States of America—all of which (except for Italy) have qualified to compete in next week’s 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

Amidst all the scandal and corruption suffocating FIFA this week and the turf controversy surrounding this year’s World Cup, EA Sports is finally giving women’s soccer players the recognition they deserve, even if it is twenty years too late. But as with most victories, it is bitter sweet in that the game will not allow you to play a men’s team against a women’s team. We’ll see what happens in 2035.

FIFA 16 is set to be released September 25th.