‘Absolum’ Is ‘Streets of Rage’ Meets ‘Lord of the Rings’, and That’s the Biggest Compliment Ever (Hands-on Preview)

So, the Streets of Rage 4 team has been hard at work putting something super neat together. Absolum is a combination of the fast and frantic beat ’em up action we know and love, slapped together with a coat of high-fantasy exploration. Add a dash of roguelite gameplay for good measure, and you’ve got a recipe for one hell of a time. I went hands-on with this upcoming brawler and left ready to grab a friend or two and pound the crap out of some goblins.

Screenshot: DotEmu

Take Everything That Made ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Great, and Crank It up to 11

DotEmu had an impossible task upon them; revitalize the aging Streets of Rage franchise and make it relevant once again. And as we know, they did that and then some. Streets of Rage 4 was the premier beat ’em up, offering some of the most stylistic visuals and bone-crunchingly satisfying combat around. Well, only the masters could beat themselves at their own game, couldn’t they? Absolum is even faster, tighter, and more fun to play than Streets of Rage 4, in my humble opinion. And, honestly? That’s a mighty high bar to clear.

Videos by VICE

During my demo time, I was able to control two different characters: a beautiful elf with a sword, and a chunky little dwarf with a head made of steel. And honestly, while I figured I would love slashing through enemies with a powerful blade, I found myself drifting toward this little guy more often than not. With basic attacks, air juggles, special moves, and upgradable skills, I turned my guy into an unstoppable wrecking ball. And it was a blast to play from start to finish.

While I didn’t get to experience much beyond the initial first map, there were plenty of branching paths and upgrades that I could unlock to make each run more successful than the last. It’s an extremely satisfying experience from top to bottom. Paired with one of the most expressive and beautiful art styles I’ve seen, this has all of the makings of an instant classic.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Absolum’ Is the Type of Fantasy That Every Player Can Enjoy, Regardless of Their Backgrounds

Sometimes, fantasy worlds can be jarring to enter into. Countless books filled with lore may be required before jumping in and fully understanding what’s going on around you. Thankfully, Absolum wears Fantasy extremely well, making it accessible to everyone. I can’t think of a person who doesn’t want to blast creepy creatures with magic.

For example, my brother would never play a game like Skyrim or Avowed. That’s far too deep into the realms of fantasy for him. But, if I told him there was a game he could play where he could punch a goblin in the face before using magic? He might join in. Thankfully, Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks also excel at making multiplayer games. So, I could help him out if things get a little out of hand. Which, during this demo session, happened a few times.

While Absolum is still in development, there’s already a ton of potential here. I can happily say that it scratches the itch left behind by Streets of Rage 4. And I’m eager to see how the story plays out here. Making the realm of fantasy accessible for players that may not typically be interested in it, while also making it nerdy enough for folks like me also has me grinning from ear to ear. I can already tell that Absolum is going to be a great time. I just want to get back into the world as soon as I can.