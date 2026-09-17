‘Absolutely Not’: Jack Antonoff Shuts Down Fan’s Song Request Following Margaret Qualley Split

It’s one thing for a marriage to end, but it’s another for that marriage to end publicly between two high-profile stars. Jack Antonoff is mostly known as the frontman of Bleachers, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has also found success as a producer and songwriter for top-tier artists.

In 2021, Antonoff met actress Margaret Qualley at a small rooftop party in New York City. From there, things moved rather fast as the couple began appearing together publicly in early 2022. By May 2022, Qualley was spotted with a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival. On August 19, 2023, the couple got married on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. It seemed like a fairy-tale scenario, with Antonoff admitting he knew he’d marry her the first time he met her.

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That all changed in July 2026 when rumors of the couple separating began to circulate, which were confirmed by Qualley’s representation soon after. On September 15, 2026, Antonoff addressed the split at a Bleachers concert in Los Angeles, at the Troubadour. In the crowd, a fan requested the 2017 Bleachers track “Let’s Get Married”, to which Antonoff responded: “Absolutely not”.

Antonoff Laughs off the Request: ‘Read the News, Brother’

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The fan who requested the song had no ill intent. One fan, either the fan who requested it or someone nearby, can be heard saying, “It was our wedding song”. Notably, Jack Antonoff penned “Let’s Get Married” long before he met Margaret Qualley. However, the Bleachers setlist for this tour has continued to include “Dirty Wedding Dress”, a song that is about their star-studded 2023 wedding. Additionally, Antonoff continues to cover “Margaret” by Lana Del Rey, which has been a tribute to Qualley in the past.

“Let’s Get Married” is about Antonoff’s previous relationship with Lena Dunham. Jack wrote the track the morning after Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Bleachers are currently on their Bleachers Forever tour, which runs through December. Since the split, Margaret Qualley has been filming a remake of the 1981 psychological horror cult classic Possession. On October 7, 2026, her new film Love Of Your Life hits select theaters before becoming available on Amazon Prime on October 14.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)