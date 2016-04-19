Absurd Photos of Rich People at the New York Republican Gala

Tuesday’s New York State primary is unusually high-stakes for a contest this far along in the election calendar—a big Hillary Clinton win over Bernie Sanders would essentially cripple the Vermont senator’s chances for good, while on the Republican side, Donald Trump’s expected victory should provide a needed boost for the real estate mogul after a month’s worth of embarrassing headlines. But while the votes matter this time in a way that they didn’t in previous years, we shouldn’t lose sight of a core truth: Politics is an absurd thing to watch in person. For proof, check out these photos from Maggie Shannon below, all of which came from the GOP last week where Ted Cruz was notoriously straight-up ignored by his fellow Republicans.

Maggie Shannon is a photographer and artist living in NYC. You can follow her work here.