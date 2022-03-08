Photos of Abu Dhabi Before the Oil Boom

This article originally appeared on VICE Arabia.

Before the 60s, the area now known as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a collection of independent states, each headed up by a different family. Far from the international business hub it’s known as today, the Emirates’s economy depended largely on fishing and the pearl trade.

In 1962, oil was discovered in the region – albeit in much smaller reserves than its neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iraq. It marked a turning point in its history, as the seven independent emirates united as one country, with Abu Dhabi as its capital in 1971.

That same year also saw the creation of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned enterprise born to hold on to the profits of oil extraction and refinery in the country, rather than letting Western companies take over. The founding of the ADNOC attracted foreign workers from all over the world – and among them was photographer Saleh al-Tamimi, 66, who came to the UAE from Yemen in the 70s and worked for ADNOC for 45 years.

Al-Tamimi has been photographing Abu Dhabi since he was young and now owns a large collection of archival images documenting the city’s staggering transformation against the backdrop of the oil boom.

“I was one of the few people who owned a film camera at the time,” al-Tamimi says. “I discovered Abu Dhabi through photography.”

Four decades later, while cleaning out a storage room in his home, al-Tamimi came across a few old albums containing pictures of the city. “I couldn’t believe the pace at which Abu Dhabi has grown,” he tells VICE. “Yes, I witnessed these changes because I grew old in this city, but it’s different when you look at them in retrospect.”

One of the parts of the capital that saw the biggest transformation is the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the road along the city’s coastline. Utterly transformed by land reclamation projects, the Corniche is now punctuated by public beaches, glitzy hotels and restaurants.

Al-Tamimi’s images show Abu Dhabi in the 70s and 80s as the city bubbled over with change. They also feature a number of buildings that are still famous today, including the former Hilton Abu Dhabi hotel, currently Radisson Blu, which was opened in 1973 by al-Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s first president and founding father.

The photos are part of the series “The Story of Time”, which Al-Tamimi worked on for three years until 2015. Currently, the photographer is working on expanding the project by continuing to document the same sites as they keep evolving in the coming years.

Al-Tamimi took this photo while on a boat trip with his family from the city’s port to the former Hilton hotel. It pictures the city’s Volcano Fountain, a beloved monument on the Corniche.

One of the oldest images in the photographer’s collection, taken in 1978 from the rooftop of a centre where al-Tamimi was receiving his job training. “There are so many stories and changes in this one shot,” he said. The structure in the middle to the left was a police station, while the sandy plot before the sea would be the future site of the Volcano Fountain.

A photo taken in the early 1980s of the fish market at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street, the highway leading to the airport. The market used to be indoors, but there’d be an auction where sellers would display their catch on the street every day at 7AM.

The photographer posing at the Corniche in front of the Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, one of the first glass buildings in Abu Dhabi. The photo was taken in 1980.

The photographer as an intern in 1978, posing in his dorm room with colleagues from Yemen, Oman and Zanzibar.

A photo of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, built in the early 1980s. The famous clock tower seen in this photo was demolished in 2004 as part of the ongoing project to modernise the corniche.

In 1978, when this photo was taken, most buildings in Abu Dhabi were five to seven storeys high, with the exception of those on the road to the airport which could reach 10 to 11 storeys.

The photographer’s daughter, Shaima, at the sea. “We used to go there to see the traditional sailboat races,” al-Tamimi said. “I’m happy they still take place to this day.”

Correction: This story originally stated Saleh al-Tamimi came from Yemen to Saudi Arabia in the 70s. He came from Yemen to the UAE. We regret the error.