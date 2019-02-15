VICE
‘Abusive Relationship,’ Today’s Comic by Nina Vandenbempt

By

AR4
1550258008119-AR1
1550258016671-AR2
1550258024439-AR3
1550258034009-AR4
1550258049573-AR5
1550258059577-AR6

Check out more of Nina’s work on her Tumblr and Instagram.

