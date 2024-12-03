ac-dc-announces-first-north-american-tour-in-nearly-a-decade

AC/DC are finally making their way back to the States! The legendary rock band, who celebrated their 50th anniversary last year, has announced that they will be doing a North American tour in 2025. It will be the first time the band has performed in the United States in almost 10 years.

The PWR UP Tour will kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota at US Bank Stadium on April 10, and will make a total of 13 stops, eventually wrapping up at the Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on on May 28. All dates will be opened by The Pretty Reckless.

Videos by VICE

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

4/10 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

4/14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

4/18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

4/22 Vancouver, BC BC Place

4/26 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

4/30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

5/4 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

5/12 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium

5/16 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

5/20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

5/24 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

5/28 Cleveland, OH Huntington Bank Field

AC/DC is lead guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney. The band formed in Sydney, Australia in 1973 and has released 17 studio albums, including 2020’s Power Up, which the tour is named after.

Not only will this be AC/DC’s first North American tour in nearly a decade, it will be the first in more than 10 years to completely feature Johnson. Back in 2016, he had to exit the Rock or Bust World Tour midway through its run due to health issues and was replaced by Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose.