AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Lady Gaga Did a ‘Highway to Hell’ Duet on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

If you always wanted to hear Lady Gaga sing “Highway to Hell” with AC/DC, well then you’ve just scored a holiday miracle! The pop icon connected with legendary AC/DC singer Brian Johnson during Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke Christmas special, and during their ride they belted out the hit rock song.

The special stars Apple Music’s Zane Lowe filling in for James Corden and driving around three pop divas: Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Chappell Roan. During Gaga’s portion of the hour-long special, Johnson hops in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and sings AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” from the classic 1979 album of the same name. At the end of the clip, he jokes that he doesn’t “have a license.”

In addition to the killer sing-along, Gaga revealed an interesting connection to AC/DC. “You wanna hear something funny? I was in the ‘Stiff Upper Lip’ video,” she told Johnson and Lowe. “I was 17 and I was an extra in the back.”

Gaga went on to recall, “I was headbanging and they were, like, ‘Hmmm. Don’t headbang. We want it to be modern.’ And I was, like, ‘No. There’s only one move that I can do.’”

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Stateside fans can catch Johnson and AC/DC when they hit the road in 2025 for their first North American tour in almost 10 years.