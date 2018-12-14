ACCIDENTALLY OVERDO IT AND GET A BIT DRUNK AND EMOTIONAL AND SHARE SOME REAL NAKED MOMENTS OF VULNERABILITY WITH YOUR BOSS?

This is weird and you don’t like it. Is this a vibe? This does not feel like a vibe. People keep walking behind your boss’s turned back and flashing you a quizzical look like a sneer – a kind of silent “what the fuck?” – and you’re chewing over whether this entire conversation makes you a class traitor. Chumming up to bossy, is it? Pucker up and kiss the arse that feeds you, you worm. “Another one?” they say, pointing to your drink, and you make a feeble attempt to get your wallet out and they shoot you down: “Don’t worry, company’s paying.”

And then, scene deleted, now you’re on a small table, both leaning on it with elbows, and you’re telling them about a break-up you had 18 months ago. Or: you’re slurring about how you’re worried about going home for Christmas because you’re so distant now from your dad. It’s only 9PM and you’re already at the “unavoidably emotional” part of being drunk, and they are doing a very understanding face and patting you on the arm, and another drink has arrived, even though you haven’t finished your last pint yet, and they’re saying how they Always Liked You, You Know and What Are Your Plans, Then?, and Do You See Yourself At The Company Long-Term?, and fucking hell, is this a… job interview? You try to straighten up and act like someone who hasn’t had six pints and no breakfast. “Yeah, no,” you say. “Obviously I’ve never thought about it really ever in my life. But now you suggest it like that, I’d like to live and die at this company. I’d like to be buried in the stock room.” That’s the spirit.

This has been going on for an hour-and-a-half now. Your boss invited you over to theirs in the New Year for dinner. You’re pretty sure you both did a thing on your phone to change your email signature to reflect the promotion they just gave you. They’re going to take you on a gym pass to their gym one lunch. This is horrible. You little ignoble little turncoat. I hope you’re very proud of yourself. I hope the extra £800-a-year was worth selling your soul. Anyway, time to move on: