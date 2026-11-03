Acclaimed Alt-Rock Band Streams Long-Lost Unreleased Tracks Dating Back to the 80s

The Pixies have some new-old music that you’ve probably never heard before. The acclaimed and influential alt-rock band is now streaming four previously unreleased tracks, dating back to the 80s.

NME reports that the songs were recorded between 1987 and 1991. These were partly during sessions for their Bossanova (1990) and Trompe le Monde (1991) albums. The tracks are “Brackish Boy“, “Punk Loop“, “Go Man Go“, and “Dig For Fire”. The last track was produced by late grunge music icon Steve Albini, and you can check it out below.

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While this is the first time the songs are streaming, they were previously available as 7” singles in the limited-edition remastered pressings of Bossanova and Trompe le Monde.

The Pixies are well-known by 80s and 90s rock fans as one of the most influential bands in grunge. Earlier this year, Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl even named their 1988 full-length debut studio album Surfer Rosa as a “perfect record.”

The Pixies get high praise from grunge royalty

“I love that record so much for a number of reasons. One, it was produced by the almighty Steve Albini,” he said. “And it was maybe the first album to become popular and showcase his incredible engineering technique.”

Grohl went on to laud Pixies vocalsist/guiatrs Black Francis for his sense of lyricism. “His lyrics,” the iconic drummer said, “kind of tethered back and forth from abstract intellectual to things that just sounded so absurd and almost, like, dumb in a way.”

“His voice and Kim Deal, their two voices together,” he continued, making sure to mention the Pixies’ former bassist/vocalist. “It was just such a wonderful blend. And it was unusual at the time. They really did sort of coin this specific dynamic, and the simplicity of it was really powerful.”

“That record I’ve probably listened to 10,000 times, and I still love it. I could listen to it every day,” Grohl condcluded.

In response, NME asked Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago and drummer David Lovering what they thought of Grohl’s opinion on the record. “I have to agree,” Santiago said. Lovering added, “I agree. It’s my favourite one.”

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage