Acclaimed Rock Frontman Abruptly Cancels Five US Shows After Sexual Assault Allegation Surfaces

British rocker Geordie Greep has cancelled a string of shows in the US. In a report from NME, he has already cancelled his shows in Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Additionally, he’ll also miss shows in Boulder and Denver, Colorado, and in Omaha, Nebraska. Currently, he has one show left in the US in Des Moines, Iowa, slated for October 15th. Then, he’ll head out on the overseas stretch of his tour.

This decision to cancel his shows comes on the heels of a sexual assault allegation made during a show on October 8th in Vancouver. An attendee distributed flyers that called Geordie Greep a rapist and another sign that said “You know what you did this morning Oct 8th.” Currently, no other details are out about the allegations, and the former Black Midi frontman hasn’t come forward with a formal statement.

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However, he did address it on stage, recalling how he went out to different bars with his band. At some point in the night, he claimed that he received some mixed signals and realized the misunderstanding immediately. Then, he feverishly apologized and stressed that he wouldn’t do what he’s accused of.

Geordie Greep Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation made in Vancouver

“Essentially, what happened last night, [was that] me and some of the band went out to some bars, we went out, we met people, and it ended up in a situation really late at a house party,” Greep recalled.

“I got the wrong end of the stick with someone who was there, and I made a move, and it didn’t come off. I really quickly apologized,” Geordie Greep continued. “It was a complete misunderstanding on my part, and I felt extremely bad, I feel extremely sorry, and extremely upset about the situation. I would never rape a woman. I’m not a rapist. It’s not how that went down.”

Then, Geordie Greep went on to play the show alone, understanding the rest of his band’s unease given the claims. Moreover, he understood if anyone in attendance didn’t want to watch the rest of the show either.

“It’s a very strange thing to have happened and a very scary thing, so all of the band, I understand that I didn’t want to force them to still play a show in the light of that happening. We were unsure what the response would be to all this, and I can only tell you that it’s OK if people want refunds, if they want to leave, it’s fine,” he added.

(Photo by Stephen Olker/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)