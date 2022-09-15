accra-fritters-recipe

Makes about 30

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

for the epís:

4 large garlic cloves, peeled

2 fresh thyme sprigs

1 rib celery

1 scallion

1 small Scotch bonnet pepper

1 small Spanish or yellow onion, peeled

¾ medium green bell pepper, seeded

½ small shallot, peeled

¼ medium red bell pepper, seeded

½ cup|20 grams fresh cilantro sprigs

½ cup|20 grams fresh parsley sprigs

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

¾ cup|177 ml olive oil

for the pikliz:

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

½ head red cabbage, thinly sliced

½ small shallot, finely diced

½ yellow onion, finely diced

½ Scotch bonnet pepper, roughly chopped

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml pineapple juice

½ bunch parsley, chopped

for the dipping sauce:

½ cup|125 grams Japanese mayonnaise

3 tablespoons epís

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

for the fritters:

1 large (3-pound|1360-gram) malanga root

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ scotch bonnet pepper, seeded and minced

¼ cup|60 grams epís

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning, such as Badia

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne

1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 ½ cups|600 ml vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS

Make the epís: Blend the garlic, thyme, celery, scallion, Scotch bonnet, onion, bell peppers, shallot, cilantro, parsley, and vinegar in the bowl of a blender until smooth. Slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Store, refrigerated, in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Make the pikliz: In a large bowl, toss the carrot, cabbage, shallot, and onion. In the bowl of a blender, purée the Scotch bonnet pepper with the vinegar and pineapple juice. Pour over the cabbage mixture and toss to combine. Let sit at least 20 to 30 minutes, preferably overnight, then sprinkle in the parsley. Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, add the mayonnaise, epís, and lemon juice and mix until smooth. Cover and reserve in the refrigerator. Make the fritters: Peel the malanga root and place in cold water to prevent oxidation. Using the fine side of a box grater, shred the malanga. Alternatively, use the shredding attachment on a food processor. The malanga should get an almost paste-like consistency. Transfer the shredded malanga to a large bowl with the garlic, scotch bonnet, epís, all-purpose seasoning, garlic powder, kosher salt, onion powder, and cayenne and mix to combine. Sift the flour and baking soda over the malanga mixture and mix to combine, adding more flour as needed. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Working in batches and using two large spoons, form the batter into an oval-shaped log and add directly to the oil. Fry, flipping once, until golden, about 6 minutes. Carefully using a slotted spoon, transfer the fritters to a baking sheet fitted with a rack, then season with salt. Repeat until you’ve used all of the mixture. Serve the fritters with some pikliz on the side and pair with your favorite creamy sauce.

