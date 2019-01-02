Accused Rapist Jacob Hoggard of Hedley Got Married In Vancouver Over New Year’s: Report

Jacob Hoggard, the frontman of Canadian pop-rock band Hedley who is facing multiple sex crime charges, appears to have gotten married in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve.

As first reported by Daily Hive, Instagram photos show what appears to be a wedding between Hoggard and Vancouver-based actress Rebekah Asselstine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsHiEhvhDqO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading

Hoggard, 34, has been charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm. His most recent court date was December 19, according to CBC News.

Toronto police allege Hoggard sexually assaulted a woman and a girl under the age of 16 on three separate occasions in 2016.

Last February, Hoggard denied ever engaging in non-consensual activity but decided to take an indefinite break from his career.

He tweeted that he had “behaved in a way that objectified women.”

“The way I’ve treated women was reckless and dismissive of their feelings. I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour. I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry,” Hoggard tweeted at the time.

In a CBC report from last February, an Ottawa woman alleged Hoggard raped her multiple times in a Toronto hotel room in 2016.

The 24-year-old woman, whose identity was protected, said she met up with Hoggard at Thompson Hotel in November 2016, a couple weeks after meeting him at WE Day in Ottawa. The woman said Hoggard repeatedly raped her in a hotel room.

Calgary radio host Katie Summers said Hoggard touched her “rear end” while she posed for a photo with him while interviewing the band years ago, and that he made a comment about her performing oral sex on him.

The hashtag #outHedley2k18 was also used to reveal additional allegations about the band.

