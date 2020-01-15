Man Accused of Raping Two Minors Shits Himself in Court

A 49-year-old man who was charged for the rape of two 14-year-old girls in Singapore, shat himself while standing trial for his offences on Tuesday, January 14. That’s not even the weirdest part. Apparently, this is the second time the suspect relieved himself in court, after he urinated in his pants and flashed his genitals in an earlier trial in August.

Ishmal Kayubi, a part-time delivery driver, is facing four charges of rape and two charges of sexual assault against two minors.

The hearing, which took place at the Supreme Court, was delayed because Kayubi had to use the toilet before the trial began. But the, er, poopetrator, apparently didn’t make it to the restroom in time, and soiled himself on the way, leaving a trail of faeces in his wake.

Once back from the toilet, Kayubi sported a white shirt smeared with his faeces. He was then told to wash up and change into a fresh set of clothes, but he vehemently refused.

There was a short recess so the docks and Kayubi’s seat could be cleaned and covered in plastic, to prevent the smell of poop from pervading the room. However, there was reportedly still a lingering sour stench.

In September last year, Singapore’s Institute of Mental Health determined that the suspect was not suffering from any mental health illnesses and was suitable for court hearings. The court, therefore, established that the disturbances he displayed had nothing to do with a mental illness and that he was “malingering.”

“We have waited over an hour to commence this trial today. I am still prepared to give you the benefit of the doubt and asked… to ascertain if there are any biological issues that needs to be addressed or medical issues that may affect the control of your bowels,” Justice See Kee Oon said, according to Today.

“But… if you are found to be perfectly in control of your physical faculties, then all this behaviour… is not acceptable… Now I wish to warn you to behave yourself appropriately.”

He went on, “If you choose to be obstructive and interfere with court proceedings, this will go on record. Once again, I warn you that unless there are some indications that you are not in control… these will all be taken into account.”

The trial commenced, but as the first witnesses took the stand, Kayubi displayed another act of indecency by smearing more faeces on his shirt, prompting the Judge to ask if the court translator needed a face mask.

Later on in the hearing, as evidence from police cameras were being presented, Kayubi touched the glass panel at the docks, leaving it stained with his faeces.

“This has taken place in the face of the court. It is clearly contemptuous. I already warned him (but he) paid no heed or was unable to understand it,” the judge said.

Before a break for lunch was called, the judge remarked that a photograph of the smeared glass should be taken since “consequential action may be needed.”

According to Channel News Asia, if found guilty for the crimes he committed in 2017, Kayubi faces a sentence of up to 20 years in jail, a fine, and caning for each charge of rape.

A member of a motorcycle gang called “The Black Pirates,” Kayubi, on two separate occasions, allegedly lured the girls to his house under the pretence of doing tasks for him in exchange for gifts, after which he committed “a series of heinous sexual offences.”

“The accused, being significantly older, exploited (the) vulnerability (of two young victims) by luring them to his house on false pretences,” said Deputy Public Prosecutors James Chew.

Once inside his house, he threatened the girls with gang rape and personal harm, saying that if they didn’t perform sexual acts on him, he’d call his friends and gang members. He then allegedly proceeded to sexually assault and rape them, sending them off with “gifts,” in an attempt to keep them quiet.

“In his house, he raped them and forced them to fellate him. Things did not stop there, and he video-recorded these sexual acts against the victims in his mobile phone, adding insult to injury,” DPP Chew said.

Kayubi was not represented by a lawyer in yesterday’s trial, as those assigned to him discharged themselves in January 2019. Kayubi allegedly “mumbled under his breath” in lieu of presenting a case.

The trial will continue over the course of the week.

