AC/DC Bassist Cliff Williams Has Announced His Retirement

​Cliff William, bassist for rock n roll powerhouse AC/DC, has confirmed his retirement in an emotional video.

“It’s time for me to step out, that’s all,” Williams, one of AC/DC’s longest-running members, said in in the video. Williams will leave the band after they finish their current Rock Or Bust Tour.

Videos by VICE

“The audience, the fans, the supporters have been brilliant,” Williams said in his message. “It’s time for me to step out, not because we’ve lost Phil or Brian, but… everything changes. When Bon died, that changed everything too. I’m just ready to get off the road. In between tours, we take a few years off. So I know what I’m going to do. It’s just my time. Family time, now. Just chill out.”

Williams, joined the group in 1977 to replace Mark Evans’ departure, and played on classic albums like 1979’s Highway to Hell and 1980’s Back in Black.

When it comes to original members , AC/DC are now down to perennial school boy Angus Young. Luckily he remains one of the best guitarist in the world.

Times have been tough for the legendary Australian band over the last couple of years. Guitarist Malcolm Young has been diagnosed with dementia, drummer Phil Rudd was busted for drugs and plotting a murder, vocalist Brian Johnson forced to stop playing shows because of hearing loss. Axl Rose is now in the band. Dire straits, indeed.