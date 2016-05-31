A.CHAL Drops Regretful but Cathartic “Far From Home”



Photo by Aidan Sheldon

Peruvian-born LA/NY-bred A.CHAL has been popping up with increasing frequency lately. The R&B vocals and slow-jammed trap of tracks like “Round Whippin” and “Vibe W/U” have built the excitement about the forthcoming Welcome to GAZI LP, which he announced is set to be released this Friday. Now there’s “Far From Home,” the most melodic, mournful track we’ve had from him yet. He’s pleading to clean up his act and feeling miles away—it’s a combination that’ll get a person sad and tuneful at the best of times.

We’d heard the demo version on OVO Sound Radio already, but now the polished, studio version is out. It was Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 this morning, and it kills.

Check it out below.

