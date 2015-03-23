PREMIERE: Watch Action Bronson’s Video for “Baby Blue” Featuring Chance the Rapper

We’ve always imagined Action Bronson as a rapper that could probably rock a baby blue leisure suit and tear it down with a band. Today, our dreams have become a reality. In the new video for “Baby Blue,” which features a sweet, sweet verse from Chance the Rapper, Bronsolini dances around, singing, looking like as much like Michael Jackson as Action Bronson ever could. The video, which is presented by the 2015 YouTube Music Awards, was directed by Lil Chris and the track is hot off his new LP Mr. Wonderful, which you can currently stream. If you’re bummed it’s Monday, relax, baby, and just put on the baby blue.