Action Bronson Cooked This Delicious Clam Dish in a Bong

Perfectly cooked shellfish comes down to two components: steam, and a delicious broth.

To accomplish both of the above, you don’t need much. For the steaming, you just need a big, covered vessel that can contain heat when you fill it up with the components of your seafood dish. This could be a big metal pot, a Dutch oven, or even, say, a clean, generously sized water pipe. You know, a bong.

And for the broth? Garlic, onion, leeks, lemon, and a big splash of beer should do the trick.

If you’re rapper and Fuck, That’s Delicious host Action Bronson, and you’ve been formally trained as a chef as well as informally but expertly trained in the possibilities of smoking paraphernalia, you might already know this. And that’s how you come up with Mothership Clams Cioppino.

RECIPE: Mothership Clams Cioppino

Styled after the popular seafood stew from San Francisco, this stripped-down version is all clams, potatoes, and earthy, savory, aroma. It’s quick and easy to make, whether you’re using a custom-made glass pipe or just your biggest stainless steel saucepot.

Light up, dig in, and enjoy.