Photo by Jack Newton

Action Bronson Watches Ancient Aliens returns to VICELAND tonight and the show will have a new (unofficial) theme track to back it up. Action has been playing “Descendant of the Stars (Traveling the Stars Theme)” at shows for the past few months but now he’s got it down on record. The piano-led beat, Action’s ambivalent flow, it’s all there in its delightfully old school glory. “I did an interview for GQ while taking a shit,” he raps.

