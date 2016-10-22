Action Bronson Drops the Video for New Song ‘Durag vs. Headband’

He’s back out here: Action Bronson dropped a new song and video for “Durag vs. Headband” featuring Big Body Bes. The Knxwledge-produced track is the newest offering from Bam Bam, and the video debuted this week as part of his critically-acclaimed VICELAND TV show F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS.

Watch Bes handle a gleaming white horse as he proclaims his usual sound statements like “When I die, make sure you spread my blood on a BMW,” while Bronson does the raps and the rest of the F*CK, THAT’s DELICIOUS crew appears throughout.

Stream the track on Spotify and purchase it here. And for more on F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS, head over to VICELAND.