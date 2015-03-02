Action Bronson Just Dropped His New Track “Baby Blue” Feat. Chance the Rapper

Oh, Action. The rapper, hot dog connoisseur, and Fuck, That’s Delicious host been leading us on the ultimate breadcrumb trail to his new album Mr. Wonderful, out March 24 on VICE/Atlantic.

We’ve been treated to three new songs (count ’em) in the past few weeks: “Actin Crazy” (and its delightfully crazy video), “Terry,” and “Big League Chew“—an exclusive track with The Alchemist for Fuck, That’s Delicious. But Action, in his decadence and generosity, has a new treat for his fans and foes.

This little snack is “Baby Blue,” produced by Mark Ronson and featuring the talented Chance the Rapper. Zane Lowe co-wrote the chorus and premiered the track today on BBC Radio 1, but you can find it below, right here on MUNCHIES. Lend your ears to this wistful anthem, wherein Action reflects on his love life while naked in his Lambo.

Pre-order Mr. Wonderful here.