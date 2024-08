We managed to wrangle our titan of new media for the MUNCHIES audience in between recording new music, shooting the second season of Fuck, That’s Delicious, and breaking new ground in television with his latest VICELAND hit, Traveling the Stars: Ancient Aliens with Action Bronson. In this special episode, Action Bronson debuts a chicken sandwich recipe, eats cevapi in Queens, Thai food in Las Vegas, and a 7-month dry-aged steak with weed entrepreneur, Berner.