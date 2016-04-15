Action Bronson’s Guide to Eating in Jamaica on ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

Action Bronson has truly been globetrotting on Fuck, That’s Delicious, from Morocco to Amsterdam to Miami to Alaska. But there’s perhaps nowhere where he’s quite so in his element as in the home of jerk chicken and reggae: Jamaica.

In this episode, Action hits the studio, goofs off on the beach with his best friend and travel companion Meyhem Lauren (who is shooting a music video), and eats a hell of a lot of delicious Jamaican food, from healthy Ital cuisine to savory grilled pork. Here are all the stops to hit in Jamaica if you want to make like Action and get into an island state of mind, mon.

Boston Bay, Port Antonio

Mickey Jr.’s Jerk Centre

Things start off with a bang as Action and crew jump right into the world of jerk. At Mickey Jr.’s Jerk Centre, a pit of pimento wood imbues fantastic flavor into chicken, vegetables, sausages, seafood, and more. Chef Gilvert Kemarsufe says that it takes six hours for the food to cook, but it’s well worth it. Action eats wild conch, breadfruit (which he describes as a mix between a potato, yucca, and a plantain), sausage, lobster, and chicken (obviously).

Mickey Jr. Jerk Centre

“I’ve gotta try some conch,” Action says. “You know that thing inside your shell that you go, ‘Oooooh’? That fucking thing that lives in there.”

Boston Jerk Centre, Fairy Hill, Jamaica

JD & Sons

At this jerk shack on Winnifred Beach, Action and Meyhem enjoy corn, stewed chicken, and fresh coconuts (with a little rum added) while gearing up for Meyhem’s video shoot for his song “Bad Mon Ting.” “My grandmother would eat [the kernels] one by one, like this… one grain at a time,” Action says wistfully. “It’s an Albanian thing, you bring all types of crazy stuff to the beach”

JD & Sons

“We’ve been a lot of amazing places this year, my friend,” Action says. “Once again, we’ve become one with the elements,” Meyhem smiles.

Winnifred Beach, Port Antonio

Soldier Camp

The pouring rain didn’t stop Action and Meyhem from continuing their relentless pursuit of Jamaica’s greatest eats. “This is somebody’s house. It has a good vibe. I love it,” Action says when they arrive at Soldier Camp. Owner Evaroid Davey is excited to serve Action and Meyhem a feast of roast potato with fried plantain; tender pieces of pork face (which Action describes as “gelatinous, gooey, salt, crunchy, incredibly intense flavor, you get so many different textures from the head”), Jamaica’s national fruit known as ackee, and chicken back, all washed down with a traditional Jamaican lemonade known as ‘wash.’

“Gelatinous, that’s an ill word,” Meyhem says. “I’ve never heard you say gelatinous in a rap.”

Soldier Camp

83 Red Hassell Road, 1876, Port Antonio, Jamaica

Phone: +1 876-451-2095

Finally, a local man named Sazy cooks up an incredible Ital meal for Action and Meyhem. After eating so much meat, one could say it’s time for some whole, plant-based foods. Made on a grill with “incredible craftsmanship,” Sazy’s Ital stew includes red peas, black bean, okra, carrot, pumpkin ginger, French thyme, and coconut juice, served over rice with slices of fresh avocado. “This is real Ital food man!” he says proudly. “Fresh food, and food that don’t grow with chemicals… You have to plant it. You have to grow your own food.”

The meal is so good, it persuades our hosts to pledge to stay for two months and only eat Ital food. After all, in Action’s words, “This is not just cooking, this is life lessons.”