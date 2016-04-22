Action Bronson’s Guide to Eating in Paris from ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

In the season one finale of Fuck, That’s Delicious on VICELAND, Action and friends head to the beautiful City of Lights: Paris. In addition to playing two sold-out shows, Action finds time to visit a cultural heritage site, fly in a wind tunnel, and eat the best veggie burger in the world. The bakeries, the cheese, and the seafood were also highlights. Here’s how to eat like Mr. Wonderful the next time you find yourself in the most romantic city in the world.

Marché Des Enfants Rouges

Videos by VICE

Le Stand

Action might love meat, but Le Stand offers the best veggie burger he’s ever had. Made with seeds, swiss chard, and a special mix of vegetables—and topped with a thick slice of melty Cheddar—it hits the spot hard. He also samples a yogurt parfait with honey, lemon, matcha, oats, and maple syrup.

Chez Alain Miam Miam

Even a perfect veggie burger can’t stop a craving for a ham and cheese sandwich. The grilled sandwich from Chez Alain Miam Miam is a beautiful baguette loaded with meat, two kinds of cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, mushrooms, and fresh herbs. Magnifique!

Marché Des Enfants Rouges

38 Rue de Bretagne, 75003 Paris, France

Rôtisseurs du Roy

As you’d expect, this is a home of rotisserie chicken—one of Action’s favorite things. Served with potatoes au gratin, their gorgeous chicken is juicy, well-seasoned, and out of this world. Or should we say, le monde.

20 Rue Lepic, 75018 Paris, France

Phone:+33 1 53 28 06 84

La Ruche a Miel

Perhaps inspired by his trip to Morocco, Action digs into a delicious assortment of Moroccan food at this spot in the Quinze-Vingts.

19 Rue d’Aligre, 75012 Paris, France

Phone:+33 1 43 41 27 10

Paris Pêche

Seafood is the word at Paris Pêche—and plenty of it. Head-on shrimp, oysters, clams, and bright, super-fresh uni are all on the menu, and on Mr. Wonderful’s table. When Charles Trenet sang about “La Mer,” perhaps he was thinking of this sumptuous shellfish spread.

79 Rue Crozatier, 75012 Paris, France

Phone:+33 1 43 47 45 47

Fromager

Obviously, France is known for its tradition of deliciously stinky cheese. A stop into a Parisian cheese shop is more like a journey into the country’s long and esteemed fromage tradition. Goat cheese, sheep’s milk cheese, and of course, Brie: You really can’t go wrong. Just follow your nose and your taste buds.