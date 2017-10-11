Action Bronson’s Neighborhood Sundae Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 pint mint chocolate chip ice cream (not the green kind), softened slightly

4 deep-fried Oreos

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

kosher salt, to taste

1 plantain, peeled and halved lengthwise

¼ cup|60 ml cognac, preferably Hennessy

whipped cream

1 waffle cone, crumbled

In a large bowl, mix the ice cream with the Oreos. Place back in the freezer until ready to use. Cook the plantains: Heat the sugar, butter, and salt in a 10-inch skillet over medium-low. Cook, stirring, until the sugar dissolves in the butter. Add the plantains and cook, stirring gently, until soft, about 10 minutes. Add cognac, and using a match or lighter, ignite to flambé, and cook until the flame dies out. Set the plantains aside. To assemble the sundae, place the plantains in the bottom of a sundae bowl. Top with the ice cream and whipped cream. Crumble the waffle cone on top to serve.

